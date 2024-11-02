METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Methuen on Saturday morning that left two people dead, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on the northbound side of the highway around 6:12 a.m. found a pickup truck with four occupants that had crashed into a tree in the median, according to police.

One occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neither of their names have been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

