BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspected bank robber who sparked a massive manhunt in Somerville about three weeks ago was arrested Thursday, law enforcement sources told 7News.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, entered Middlesex Federal Savings Bank on College Avenue on May 1 around 10 a.m. and waived a Webley Revolver in the face of a bank teller as he demanded money, according to police.

A Somerville police officer in the vicinity of Davis Square who was alerted to a possible bank robbery in progress entered the bank. The suspect then allegedly fired a round before fleeing with a bag of money.

A manhunt for the suspect ensued, with SWAT members searching for the “armed and dangerous” man by going door-to-door at homes and businesses in the area.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation – Boston Division had offered a $20,000 award to anyone with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Breaking: Law enforcement sources say Somerville bank robbery suspect has been arrested..stay with 7news for updates #7news pic.twitter.com/WY8UzoWNqJ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 23, 2019

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

