Sources: Gov. Baker’s son accused of sexual assault on JetBlue flight

BOSTON (WHDH) - The son of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been accused of sexual assault onboard a Boston-bound JetBlue flight, law enforcement sources told 7News.

Sources said that they have knowledge of an alleged incident involving A.J. Baker on a flight from Washington D.C. that landed at Logan Airport earlier this week.

“On June 20, the crew of flight 1354 were notified of the incident between customers shortly before landing in Boston,” JetBlue said in a statement. “The aircraft landed around 11 p.m. local time, where it was met by local authorities.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Baker said the incident is a “personal matter” and that A.J. would “cooperate with any request from authorities.”

“A.J. is fully cooperating and looks forward to a resolution of this matter,” attorney Roberto Braceras said in a statement.

As of right now, 7News is not aware of any charges that have been filed.

7News has learned the United States Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

