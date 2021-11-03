LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains were found in the Concord River on Wednesday amid an ongoing investigation into a teenager who disappeared after leaving a party in Billerica nearly 40 years ago, law enforcement sources said.

The discovery comes after parts of a car that belonged to Judith Chartier, of Chelmsford, were recently found in a section of the river that runs through Billerica, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Chartier, who was 17 at the time, went missing after leaving a party on June 5, 1982. She had been driving a 1972 Dodge Dart.

The car parts that were found in the river had a Vehicle Identification Number that matched that of Chartier’s vehicle, according to the district attorney’s office.

The human remains that were recovered in the area of Billerica Street in Lowell have not yet been positively identified.

An investigation remains ongoing.

