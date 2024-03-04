HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two people were fatally shot in Haverhill on Sunday, sources tell 7NEWS.

The police investigation appears to be focusing on a single house at the intersection of Broadway and Smith Street.

A statement is expected to be issued by the district attorney’s office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)