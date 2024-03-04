HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two people were fatally shot in Haverhill on Sunday, sources tell 7NEWS.

The police investigation appears to be focusing on a single house at the intersection of Broadway and Smith Street.

A statement is expected to be issued by the district attorney’s office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox