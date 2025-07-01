NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after an off-duty officer was shot by police in North Andover on Monday night, law enforcement sources tell 7NEWS.

The investigation was launched after the shooting on Phillips Brooks Road, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Sources say the female officer who was shot was airlifted to a Boston hospital, where her condition wasn’t immediately available.

The area has been blocked to motorists while the investigation unfolds.

No additional information was immediately available.

