BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A large police presence has gathered in Brockton as an investigation is being conducted following an officer-involved shooting overnight.

Officers could be seen gathering evidence inside the blocked off intersection of Moraine and Spring streets, where a white vehicle, clothing, and a pair of shoes were visible. 7NEWS sources have since confirmed the investigation is the result of an officer-involved shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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