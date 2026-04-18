LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lexington Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lexington on Saturday, 7NEWS sources say.

The shooting occurred on Mason Street and the area is now blocked off.

Informaiton about the condition of the person who was shot was not immediately available.

No police officers were injured.

Sources tell 7NEWS detectives assigned to the Middlesex D.A.’s office have responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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