REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A homicide investigation is underway after one person was fatally shot in broad daylight in Revere on Monday morning, law enforcement sources said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 112 Thornton St. found a 31-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at Mass. General Hospital.

A person of interest in the shooting was later taken into custody on Francis Street. A second person was also taken to Revere police headquarters for questioning.

A nursing student who heard the shots ring out says she rushed out of her nearby home and tried to help the victim.

“I heard some gunshots and a guy yelling,” Kezia Pereira said. “I put pressure on the wound. I was evaluating the patient and saw he needed extra help.”

The area has since been sealed off with yellow crime tape.

State police are assisting Revere police with the investigation.

No additional details were available.

