Sources: Investigation underway after police shoot knife-wielding man in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Malden, according to state police.

The shooting occurred Thursday on Beach Street and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, state police said.

Sources told 7’s Steve Cooper the man was armed with a knife when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The trooper involved was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No additional information was immediately released.

An officer-involved shooting involving MSP has occurred on Beach Street in Malden. No ongoing threat to public safety. Units on scene and additional investigatory units responding. No further information is available at this time. Further info will be released when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 12, 2020

