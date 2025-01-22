BOSTON (WHDH) - Sources close to Josh Kraft, the son of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, tell 7NEWS he has decided to run for mayor of Boston.

Kraft, 57, is the president of the New England Patriots Foundation where he oversees the family’s charitable efforts.

Kraft is currently chairman of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, a non-profit based in Roxbury that helps people overcome racial, social and economic inequities.

He also had a long career with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, serving as president and CEO for 12 years.

With his plan to run, Kraft will face incumbent Mayor Michelle Wu, the first woman elected as Mayor of Boston.

She recently gave birth to her third child.

Wu has not formally announced any plans to run for reelection, but in the past has said she’s planning to seek a second term.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)