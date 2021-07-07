MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence could be seen outside a home in Malden Wednesday night after sources tell 7NEWS a person was shot multiple times.

First responders rushed to the scene on Arch Street for reports of the shooting around 9 p.m. Those sources say the gunman fled the area and is known to the victim.

Medford police confirmed they are searching for the suspect along River’s Edge Drive.

Police have released few details about what has happened. They were seen placing evidence markers along the roadway and interviewing neighbors.

There has been no word on the victim’s condition.

Police investigation underway in Malden…Source says gunman knew the victim he shot…this is the second shooting in Malden in as many days #7news pic.twitter.com/emCbDO78Xy — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 8, 2021

