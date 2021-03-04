Sources: Man, woman shot outside Malden beauty school

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Sources tell 7NEWS a man and woman have been shot in Malden.

A large police presence gathered outside of a Walgreens on Centre Street Thursday evening where a man and woman were said to be sitting in a light-colored sedan and suffering from gunshot wounds, according to sources in law enforcement.

7NEWS was on the scene when he was wheeled into an ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries. It was said that the woman suffered more severe injuries though neither appears to be life-threatening at this time.

One woman said she tried to help the man when she saw him getting out of the car.

“You could see just pure panic on his face and he just said, he didn’t really say much and I just said, ‘It’s okay they’re here, don’t worry,” she said. “He just looked panicked that’s about all I could see.”

The condition of the two victims has not been released.

Investigators later moved to an area about half a mile away outside Empire Beauty School on Pleasant Street where officers are searching for shell casings. Sources say that is where the shooting took place.

There has been no word on any arrests though sources say it is not believed to be random.

