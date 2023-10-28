Lewiston, MAINE (WHDH) — The massive manhunt for a suspect in two mass killings in Maine ended Friday night when he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, multiple law enforcement sources tell 7NEWS.

Robert Card, 40, was the focus of a search following two shootings in Lewiston, Maine that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

He was found dead, the Androscoggin Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Facebook.

Officials are expected to discuss the development at a 10 p.m. news conference.

