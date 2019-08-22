Sources: Patriots star Patrick Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge in NH

MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) - MEREDITH, N.H. (WHDH) – New England Patriots star safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a cocaine possession charge, according to court documents.

A Belknap Superior Court jury returned an indictment earlier this month charging the 32-year-old NFL veteran with cocaine possession.

The indictment stems from an incident that unfolded on June 25 at Chung’s $1 million home in Meredith, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS. Officers responding to an alarm call found cocaine on a table inside.

His next-door neighbors say this is hard to believe.

Chung was not arrested but the drug was seized and taken to a state drug lab. Test results confirmed that it was indeed cocaine.

“Chung did possess or have under his control a quantity of the controlled drug cocaine,” court documents said.

He will have to surrender to police in Meredith or at the sheriff’s office in Belknap County for booking.

An arraignment date has been set for Aug. 28.

He has spent nine years with the Patriots, collecting three Super Bowl rings during that time.

In a statement, the Patriots said, “We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung. We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

Earlier this summer, Chung posted pictures on Instagram seemingly enjoying this offseason at the lake and now neighbors only hope fans don’t jump to any conclusions until the facts come out.

Chung’s neighbor Jack Carey says, “I just hope this gets resolved quickly, I mean we are coming into the season.”

