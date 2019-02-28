Sources: Police capture suspect in kidnapping of woman last seen in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old Lynn woman was taken into police custody on Thursday, officials said.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, was caught hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of 23-year-old mother Jassy Correia, who was last seen leaving a birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston, sources tell 7News.

Coleman’s arrest came hours after crime scene investigators could be seen scouring the area surrounding his apartment building near Johnson & Wales University. Sky7 HD showed investigators sifting through a dumpster and trash bins.

Shortly after leaving the nightclub, Correia was seen in the area of 255 Tremont St. in the company of an unknown man who police believe was Coleman. Coleman is said to be traveling in a red Nissan Altima that was last spotted in Providence Thursday morning.

