SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Somerville while his sister hid in the closet, officials said.

Officers responded to a Ware Street home after a call from a woman who said she was hiding after her brother was shot by his roommate. Police found a man with a gun at the scene and ordered him to put it down before arresting him.

Police then found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the home and said Robert Favreau, 22, of Cambridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigation, police determined the man with the gun, identified as Edson Marino, shot Favreau after an argument.

Marino was charged with armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned in Somerville District Court Thursday.

