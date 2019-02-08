Sources: Police investigating homicide at Clinton apartment complex

CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the circumstances of an apparent homicide at an apartment complex in Clinton on Friday, sources told 7News.

Source: Clinton police are investigating a homicide at an apartment on water street..news conference at 4:30pm #7news pic.twitter.com/iDe3RhJeBY — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 8, 2019

A death investigation is active and ongoing in the area of Water Street, according to a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the apartment complex roped off with crime scene tape.

No additional information was immediately available.

Police are expected to release more information during a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to provide an update on the death investigation in Clinton.

430 news conference in Clinton in connection with unattended death #7news pic.twitter.com/hfGLBtLY3L — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 8, 2019

