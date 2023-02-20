WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway early Monday morning in Woburn, where police could be seen gathering around a house that was taped off with crime scene tape.

Several police cruisers could be seen parked outside that home on Washington Street at 5 a.m. Police say the initial call to the home came in just before 4 a.m.

Sources tell 7NEWS the investigation is related to a shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

