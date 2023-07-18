NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford police officer was shot in New Bedford on Monday night, prompting a large police response, officials said.

The New Bedford police detective sustained an injury from a gunshot in the area of Rivet and Orchard streets around 8:45 p.m. He is receiving medical treatement and the injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to New Bedford police.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that two other people were also shot.

State police say they are assisting New Bedford police with a shots fired incident in that area.

No additional information was immediately available.

