BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being shot in Brockton on Friday and a SWAT team is being called in to deal with the barricaded suspect, sources tell 7NEWS’ Steve Cooper.

Video from Sky7-HD showed an ambulance transporting a patient believed to be the injured officer to Boston Medical Center.

The suspect is believed to be barricaded on Taber Avenue in Brockton, sources said. A SWAT team is being called into secure the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

