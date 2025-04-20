LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have resumed their search for a 4-year-old boy who went missing near the Merrimack River in Lowell on Saturday, sources tell 7NEWS.

The boy was last seen playing in the area before he wandered off.

Police officers could be seen working in the area late Saturday but have since returned to the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

