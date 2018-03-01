Sources: Several bodies found in West Brookfield home

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway in West Brookfield after several bodies were found Thursday inside a home, sources tell 7News.

Sources say police were called to the home on Old Warren Road for a well-being check. 7’s Steve Cooper reports that at least four bodies were found in the home.

The victims reportedly include children, who may have been burned.

Police only said in a tweet that they were investigating a “major incident.”

A crime scene has been set up around the home. There is no word as to the nature of the incident at this time.

Sky7 spotted several police cruisers, an ambulance and investigators gathered in the area.

Old Warren Road is closed between Route 9 and Laurel Street while officials investigate, according to police.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s office, Massachusetts State Police and investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s office are at the scene.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

