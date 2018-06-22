Sources: Stabbing at home of Somerville mayor’s sister under investigation

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Somerville are investigating a stabbing that took place outside Mayor Joe Curtatone’s sister’s home, law enforcement sources said.

Maria Curtatone was hosting a graduation party for her daughter Thursday night at her home near Prospect Hill Park when a group of unwanted guests showed up, sources told 7News.

An altercation ensued and ended in a stabbing. The victim was taken to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

No additional details were available.

