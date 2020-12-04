Sources: Suspect accused of shooting trooper in Hyannis killed during shootout with US Marshals in NYC

NEW YORK (WHDH) - A suspect accused of shooting a trooper in Hyannis last month has been killed following a shootout with United States Marshals in New York City, sources told 7NEWS.

Andre Sterling, 35, was fatally shot in the Bronx around 5:30 a.m. Friday after he shot three U.S. Marshals, including one in the arm and two in the leg, according to sources.

The injured U.S. Marshals are said to be in stable condition.

The gun used during the shootout in the Bronx by Sterling appears to be the same one used to shoot Massachusetts State Trooper John Lennon during a traffic stop on Camp Street in Hyannis on Nov. 20, sources added.

A bullet wounded Lennon’s hand but a ballistics vest stopped it from striking his shoulder, authorities said.

Lennon, who had graduated from the State Police Academy in May, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by a fellow trooper before being transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

He has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities had been searching for Sterling, who was wanted on an armed assault with intent to murder charge in connection with the Hyannis shooting.

Sources: Andre Sterling shot 3 US marshals in New York this morning..they are all in stable condition…Sterling was killed after being shot in the head twice #7news pic.twitter.com/wbJ11SgEyn — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 4, 2020

Breaking sources confirm Andre Sterling was shot and killed by US Marshals in New York this morning #7news pic.twitter.com/Yab3HkjDrx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 4, 2020

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)