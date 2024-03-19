BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after being shot in Boston and the suspect is in custody.

The officer was responding to a domestic call on Esmond Street around 9:30 p.m. when he was shot in the bullet proof vest and was taken to Boston Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox