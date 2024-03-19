BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer was rushed to the hospital on Monday night after being shot in Boston and the suspect is in custody.

The officer was responding to a domestic call on Esmond Street around 9:30 p.m. when he was shot in the bullet proof vest and was taken to Boston Medical Center with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

