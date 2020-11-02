Sources: Suspect in robbery at Walgreens in Revere fatally shot by police in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect in a robbery at a Walgreens in Revere was shot and killed by police in Lynn on Monday morning, multiple sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper.

A spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office confirmed that one person was fatally shot by police in the area of Summer and Witt streets around 8:15 a.m.

No additional information has been released.

Breaking: multiple sources say suspect has been shot and killed in Lynn by police a short time ago after a robbery at the Walgreens in Revere #7news — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 2, 2020

