Sources: Suspect wanted in kidnapping of woman last seen in Boston captured in Delaware

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old Lynn woman was taken into police custody in Delaware on Thursday, law enforcement officials said.

Louis D. Coleman III, 32, of Providence, was caught hours after he was identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Jassy Correia, the mother of a two-year-old girl, who was last seen leaving her birthday celebration at Venu Nightclub in Boston late Saturday night, sources tell 7News.

Coleman’s arrest came after detectives from Boston and Providence could be seen scouring the area surrounding his six-story apartment building on Chestnut Street near Johnson & Wales University.

Sky7 HD showed investigators sifting through a dumpster and several trash bins. Officials did not detail exactly what they were searching for or if anything was found. The area remains roped off with crime scene tape.

Shortly after leaving the nightclub, Correia was seen in the area of 255 Tremont St. in the company of an unknown man who police believe was Coleman. Coleman was said to be traveling in a red Nissan Altima that was last spotted in Providence Thursday morning.

Correia was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit-style dress, and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it.

Family members say Correia would never voluntarily leave her young daughter.

There has been no update on her whereabouts.

Coleman worked as a systems engineer at Raytheon in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, sources said. The company says it is “cooperating fully with the investigation.”

Police have not yet commented on what charges Correia will face.

Anyone with information about Correia is asked to call police at 617-343-4275.

An investigation is ongoing.

