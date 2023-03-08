STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were on scene outside a daycare in Sterling Wednesday after an incident where 7NEWS sources said police tracked down a vehicle involved in a high speed chase.

Sources said the chase started after an AT&T store on Nashua Road in Londonderry, New Hampshire was robbed at some point after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” message for a vehicle and suspects in the case. Sources said police later found the vehicle and chased it into Sterling, ending up on Leominster Road.

Sources said suspects pulled into the parking lot of Little Ones Child Care of Sterling and took off on foot, only to be captured by state troopers and local police. Sources said the suspects were found hiding in another vehicle on Meetinghouse Road.

Officials with Little Ones in Sterling said everyone inside is okay, adding that suspects never entered the daycare.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Suspects are expected to face charges in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)