BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer rushed to the hospital after being shot in Brockton on Thursday is expected to survive as a SWAT team and crisis negotiator deal with the armed and barricaded suspect, sources tell 7NEWS’ Steve Cooper.

Police officers were responding to a reported shooting in the area of Taber Avenue when the officer’s leg and hand were grazed by a bullet shot by an adult male suspect, 7NEWS sources say.

Video from Sky7-HD showed an ambulance escorted by police transporting the officer to Boston Medical Center, where sources say they were treated for what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The wounded officer’s name has not been released.

Dozens of police vehicles and heavily armed officers could be seen converging on Taber Avenue in Brockton and the area was marked off by crime scene tape. A small crowd of residents gathered to see what was happening.

The shooting has left neighborhood residents on edge as police continue to negotiate with the suspect.

“This neighborhood right here, my cousin’s been living here for more than 20 years, and we’ve never had this type of incident,” one resident told 7NEWS.

“I’ve been living here for 27 years… and I feel very [ashamed] that this even happened tonight. It’s very, very sad” added another resident.

No additional information was immediately available.

