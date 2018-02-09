Sources: Tyngsboro bus driver fired after arrest for drunk driving

TYNGSBORO, MA (WHDH) - According to 7News sources, a bus driver in Tyngsboro has been fired after she was arrested on drunk driving charges.

A police report obtained by 7News says Debra Cloutier, 57, was stopped earlier in the week by Tyngsboro Police in a parking lot near a local pizza shop.

Cloutier reportedly admitted to drinking, saying she had a “celebratory drink.”

Field sobriety tests conducted determined that Cloutier had a blood-alcohol level of 0.15, nearly twice the legal limit.

7’s Steve Cooper reports that the driver, while in a police cruiser following her arrest, slipped out of handcuffs and answered a phone call.

There were no students on board the school bus at the time. It is not known whether Cloutier had transported students earlier in the day.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

