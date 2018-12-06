Sources: Woburn sixth-grader stabs classmate with steak knife

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a sixth-grade student stabbed another student with a steak knife at a middle school in Woburn Thursday morning, sources told 7News.

Officers responding to Kennedy Middle School on Middle Street around 8 a.m. reportedly found a student suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the hand.

Sources say the suspect has been placed into custody.

