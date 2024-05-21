ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The South Attleboro Commuter Rail stop is back open for the first time since February 2021.

The station was closed when it was determined the pedestrian bridge was unsafe. That structure is now being demolished and will eventually be rebuilt.

The station is running on a limited schedule, with three inbound trips in the morning and three outbound in the evening.

Governor Maura Healey has been pushing for more transit-oriented housing in the area. On Friday, she announced plans to build about 600 new units near the other MBTA station in Attleboro.

