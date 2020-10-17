South Boston building evacuated after car crashes through wall

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car smashed through a building in South Boston Saturday night, leading to residents being evacuated.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on East Third Street found the car had gone through the wall of the building, police said. First responders evacuated 17 people.

No information was immediately available about the driver. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)