South Boston couple hang BLM flag, wake up with ‘white lives matter also’ sign on door

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man woke up Monday morning to find a disturbing note affixed to his front door reading, “White lives matter also” followed by an expletive — an act he said he was unfortunately expecting.

Peter Bennett and his husband put up a Black Lives Matter banner to show their support and that is why he feels the grammatically incorrect note was posted.

“I think from our experiences a lot of racial undertones that occur in this community,” he said.

Bennett said some people completely misunderstand the phrase “Black lives matter” and that the movement’s fight is to bring awareness to the inequality that exists and put an end to it.

“Black lives matter just as much as any other lives matter no one is saying that all lives do not matter I think black lives need more attention trying to get that message across is challenging,” he said.

Bennett said he planned to leave the note up to make a point but, someone took it down a few hours later.

“I want people to see that this is very alive in our community,” he said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)