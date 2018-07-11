South Boston crash snarls rush hour traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured when a vehicle hit a truck carrying a crane Wednesday morning in South Boston, forcing roads to be shut down, police say.
The accident occurred at the Massport Haul Road intersection, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police’s Twitter page.
The exit from the Mass Pike to South Boston has been closed. Traffic has been diverted to Seaport Boulevard.
