South Boston crash snarls rush hour traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured when a vehicle hit a truck carrying a crane Wednesday morning in South Boston, forcing roads to be shut down, police say.

The accident occurred at the Massport Haul Road intersection, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police’s Twitter page.

The exit from the Mass Pike to South Boston has been closed. Traffic has been diverted to Seaport Boulevard.

#Boston #Pike east X25 vehicle struck a truck carrying a crane at Massport Haul Rd intersection. Vehicle operator injured. #MAtraffic diverted onto Seaport Blvd. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 11, 2018

