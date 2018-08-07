South Boston deli break-in ends with 1 suspect in custody, another wanted

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing a South Boston market over the weekend is set to face a judge Tuesday as police search for his accomplice.

Dawn Morris was working at the family-run DJ’s Polish Market and Deli when two thieves broke through the front door about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspects pulled up on bikes before using a brick to smash the door’s window, kicking in the glass and breaking in, surveillance video showed.

Morris was alone in the kitchen, baking the day’s doughnuts when she heard a loud noise.

“All of a sudden, the alarm goes off and then I look (and) see someone throwing something and kicking it in,” she said.

Morris ran back into the kitchen and pressed the panic button before calling her parents while the masked men threw cigarettes and scratch tickets into trash bags.

Daniel Morris, Dawn’s father and the owner of the deli, got in his car and arrived within 90 seconds, chasing the suspects down the street with a bat.

They caught one suspect, identified as 39-year-old Thien Nguyen, and waived down EMS. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

The second suspect remains on the run.

“Hopefully they find him and put him in jail where he belongs,” Daniel Morris said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

