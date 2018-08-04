Police: South Boston drug bust uncovers guns, cocaine, cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A months-long drug investigation led to the arrest of two men in South Boston and the recovery of guns, drugs, and assorted drug paraphernalia, police said.

Members of the Boston Police Department’s Hyde Park Drug Control Unit executed multiple search warrants Friday at the McCormack Housing Development on O’Callaghan Way, according to a post on the department’s website. After stopping one of the suspects, 24-year-old Freuly Cabral, and recovering his keys, cellphone, and two bags of cocaine, officers searched his apartment.

Inside they found Marfry Cabral, 20, in a bedroom and placed him under arrest so the residence could be searched.

Police say they found two handguns, ammunition, $1,300 in cash, 35 grams of cocaine, a jar of marijuana, a digital scale, and several plastic baggies.

Freuly and Marfry Cabral were arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts unlawful possession of large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking Class B drugs (Cocaine) over 18 grams, possession with intent to distribute Class D drugs (marijuana), and possession of Class E drugs (Gabapentin).

