BOSTON (WHDH) - A family in South Boston is asking for help after they say someone stole a statue from their lawn which holds the ashes of two family members.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Jessyca Doyle said the statue was in her family’s yard for close to 10 years. It was moved next to their house about one year ago while some work was being done. Now, the family believes someone stole the statue over the weekend.

“I had just got over their grief,” Doyle said. “And it felt like, when they took it, it was as if it had reopened that whole wound.”

Doyle said the statue was 3-4 feet tall, containing her father and grandfather’s ashes in a green pole.

She continued, saying whoever took the statue probably took it without knowing how sentimental it is to her family.

Doyle said her father painted the statue. Her family then decided to put his ashes in it when he died in 2018.

“[T]hen my grandfather died in 2020 and we put his ashes with my father so they could rest in peace together,” Doyle said.

Boston police have been contacted and the family is hoping the person who took the statue will return it if they learn how important it is. Doyle said she would take the statue back with no questions asked.

Doyle and other family members have each kept some of her father’s ashes. But she said they wanted some of the ashes to stay at the home which has been in the family for generations.

“We wanted him to be on the property, we wanted him to be here,” she said. “It was kind of like he was just watching over the property.”

Doyle said the family is hoping the person who took the statue can return the statue to their property, contact them through social media or contact police to figure out another way to return it.

