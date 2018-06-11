BOSTON (WHDH) -A family in South Boston started a teddy bear drive for Boston EMS to give to children. The family said they’re overwhelmed with the number of donations.

The idea came after their 3-year-old son, Hunter, started having seizures and a paramedic brought him a teddy bear in the hospital.

“That’s where we all started this whole thing,” Hunter’s father, Sean Adams, said. “For them to touch our heart, we want to make sure we can get out there and maybe touch someone else’s heart.”

That “thing” is what the couple calls Teddy Bears With A Purpose – a stuffed animal drive to give to EMS so more kids can have some comfort.

“It’s a scary thing for them,” Hunter’s mom, Kayleigh Prentis, said. “They have a piece of comfort that will just make them smile.”

The family collected nearly 6,000 stuffed animals in just three weeks which Boston EMS picked up on Monday.

“For once in my career, I actually had to call for backup for something good,” said one first responder. “We have two ambulances here to transport the teddy bears and we’ll get them distributed throughout the system.”

The couple was so surprised by the outpouring of support that they said they hope to make the drive a yearly event. If you’d like to donate a stuffed animal you can contact the Adams Family here.

An entire ambulance was filled with thousands of stuffed animals today, thanks to Hunter Adams and his family. They will be placed in ambulances to bring comfort to kids during medical emergencies. The story will be on @7News at 6PM and @boston25 at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/dgu2aIbgPG — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) June 11, 2018

