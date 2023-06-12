BOSTON (WHDH) - A family in South Boston recently got some relief after a stolen statue containing the ashes of two family members was returned.

7NEWS spoke with Jessyca Doyle last week after she said someone took the statue from the spot in the family’s lawn where it had been standing for close to 10 years.

The colorful statue of Charlie Chaplin was painted by Doyle’s late father and now contains both his ashes and the ashes of Doyle’s grandfather. Doyle said the statue was taken on June 5. One week later, she said it was returned on Monday.

“I’m just so happy they returned it, because it means just so much — it really does — to me, to my grandma, to the whole family,” Doyle said.

Doyle said she believes whoever took the statue returned it after learning it contained the ashes of family members.

It is unknown who returned the statue. In comments on Monday, though, Doyle said the family is thanking the mystery returner.

The family now plans to give the statue a fresh coat of paint.

