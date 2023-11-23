BOSTON (WHDH) - This year’s Thanksgiving clash between South Boston High School and East Boston High School football teams has been canceled, East Boston’s headmaster announced Wednesday.

The game had been scheduled for Thursday. In a statement shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, though, East Boston High School Headmaster Phillip Brangiforte said South Boston told officials that they plan to forfeit.

In place of the originally scheduled game, Brangiforte said East Boston will hold an intersquad scrimmage Thursday morning.

“It is with a heavy heart that I deliver this sad news,” Brangiforte said. “We all know our annual East Boston High School vs South Boston High School Thanksgiving day game has been an important part of our school’s tradition for the past 105 years.”

Brangiforte continued, saying he is “deeply saddened” for East Boston High School, players, coaches, “and especially our seniors.”

“I know it will not be the same,” Brangiforte said of the now-planned scrimmage, “but please let’s show our Class, Pride and Tradition by coming out to support our students, especially our seniors.”

No further information was immediately available on the reason for the forfeit.

