Thousands of South Boston residents gathered for the 22nd annual South Boston Street Fest Saturday.

The event featured local businesses, artists and community organizations taking full advantage of the pleasant fall weather.

“It’s good, man,” said Steven Galgano of Publico Street Bistro and Garden. “Everyone’s taking their dogs out, everyone’s really excited.”

The event was hosted by the South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation. The event has grown over the years, now featuring over 90 local businesses.

“It’s fantastic, man. Gets the word out about all our local businesses, man, people are having a ball,” Galgano said.

The event featured live entertainment and children’s activities, as well as great food.

