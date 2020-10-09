BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of kids in South Boston who formed a special bond with their UPS delivery man gave him a sweet surprise on Thursday.

Lisa Kennedy says over the past few months, the families in her neighborhood have grown close to UPS driver Kevin Lounsbury.

They sought out to bring a smile to Lounsbury’s face by dressing up their children and even a pet dog as UPS delivery workers.

“Of course he brings us all our essentials, but he also brings so much joy and excitement to these little faces,” Kennedy wrote on Facebook. “He greets us every night with a beep and smile. Tonight we wanted to show Kevin how much he means to us all.”

The children sprinted toward Lounsbury upon seeing him and he broke out into a smile, saying, “This is so awesome!”

They then posed for pictures in front of Lounsbury’s truck.

