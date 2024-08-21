BOSTON (WHDH) - A 51-year-old South Boston man faced a judge Wednesday after he allegedly chased people with a knife near Boston Common Tuesday afternoon.

John Madej had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf but was soon escorted out of the courtroom and sent for an evaluation by a court clinician after he muttered a series of obscenities. 

Boston police said officers first responded to the area of 10 Park Plaza near 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officers received a description of a suspect and were told he was trying to attack someone. 

Officers soon spotted a man later identified as Madej in the area of Boylston Street and Charles Street and approached him. 

Police said Madej “took up a fighting stance” but was quickly taken into custody. 

Boston police said officers recovered a hunting knife from Madej’s right pants pocket. Police also learned he had a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. 

Madej was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon ahead of his initial court appearance. 

