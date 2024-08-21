BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man was arrested after police say he was seen chasing after people while wielding a knife.

John Madej, 51, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of 10 Park Plaza, provided with a description of the suspect by Boston Police Operations and report that he was chasing people with a machete.

“Officers observed the suspect in the area of Boylston Street and Charles Street. As officers approached the suspect, he took up a fighting stance. Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect, and recovered a hunting knife from his front right pants’ pocket.”

Madej was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. Upon his arrest officers further determined that he had a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox