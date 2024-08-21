BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man was arrested after police say he was seen chasing after people while wielding a knife.

John Madej, 51, was arrested at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of 10 Park Plaza, provided with a description of the suspect by Boston Police Operations and report that he was chasing people with a machete.

“Officers observed the suspect in the area of Boylston Street and Charles Street. As officers approached the suspect, he took up a fighting stance. Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect, and recovered a hunting knife from his front right pants’ pocket.”

Madej was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. Upon his arrest officers further determined that he had a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

