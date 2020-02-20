South Boston man arrested after taking 2 paintball guns, fireworks on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man was arrested on multiple charges after police say he caused a stir when he boarded a crowded Orange Line train with two duffel bags containing paintball guns that looked like long rifles and fireworks.

Officers responding to a report of a man carrying an assault rifle on a southbound Orange Line train stopped the train as it arrived at State Street station, cleared the area of passengers, and placed Joseph Driscoll, 41, into custody.

He was allegedly found to be in possession of two duffel bags containing two paintball guns and fireworks.

Driscoll was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Quincy District Court on shoplifting and narcotics offenses.

