South Boston man arrested in connection with recent armed robberies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man was arrested Sunday night and is facing multiple charges after police say he committed two armed robberies that day.

Officers responding to a call for an armed robbery near 12 Crowley Rogers Way around 3:30 p.m. spoke with a man and woman who said they had agreed to meet an unidentified person to buy an iPhone.

The victims said they handed money to two males who fled the area on foot before making threats to shoot the man when he attempted to confront them.

Police say a call about two adults being robbed under similar circumstances at 85 West Broadway St. came in while the victims of the original robbery were being interviewed around 6:25 p.m.

Detectives located and later identified Rayquan LeCount, placing him in custody without incident.

LeCount will be arraigned Monday in South Boston District Court on charges of armed robbery, unarmed robbery and threatening to commit a crime.

