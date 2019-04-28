South Boston man arrested on assault charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man is facing an assault charge after he was accused of striking a man just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Luis Andino, 25, was arrested near the Chinatown Train Station by officers investigating an assault on Franklin Street in Downtown Boston during which the alleged victim said Andino hit him in the face with a closed fist, Boston police said.

Andino resisted arrest and began violently struggling with officers, kicking and thrashing his body while inside the rear of the patrol wagon, according to police.

He eventually refused to be booked.

Andino is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery, causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.

