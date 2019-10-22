South Boston man charged with threatening to kill city councilor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A South Boston man is facing a judge after allegedly threatening community members and a Boston city councilor, as well as leading police on a brief chase.

John Donovan, 53, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and making threatening statements.

Police say they tried to pull Donovan over Monday, but he refused to stop and fled the scene. He allegedly went to At-Large Councilor Michael Flaherty’s campaign office in South Boston and threatened to kill Flaherty and others.

“He said he was going to kill me, kill my family, come back and kill folks working in the office,” Flaherty said.

After Donovan left the office, he drove away and hit multiple police cruisers, officials said. He was arrested after a struggle, according to police.

